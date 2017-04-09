Two injured in Clinton Township crash
The Toledo post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Ryan Nofziger, 41, of Wauseon was taken by air ambulance to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center after being injured in a collision at about 7:25 a.m. The hospital had no information about his condition. Jacob Hancock, 21, of Stryker, Ohio, was taken to the Fulton County Health Center for non-life threatening injuries after he failed to stop at a stop sign while driving a Volkswagen Jetta east on County Road AC.
