Two indicted in for child endangerment in the death of 4-year-old
Two indicted in for child endangerment in the death of 4-year-ol - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH According to the indictment, Shaquina Williams, who had legal custody of Smith, and Tyron Hooks are facing a charge of child endangerment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special inspector general questions high cost o...
|2 hr
|Big Johnson
|1
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC