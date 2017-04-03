Two hurt in West Toledo shooting
Shots rang out overnight outside a in West Toledo bar leaving two people shot. This happened at the Antidote bar on Sylvania Avenue near Vermaas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sun
|Amirwin08
|41
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar '17
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|dcool
|376
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC