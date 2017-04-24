Troopers to crackdown on OVIs as part...

Troopers to crackdown on OVIs as part of 'Circle Toledo' campaign

5 hrs ago

Beginning at 6 p.m., troopers with Lucas, Wood, Fulton and Monroe counties will be cracking done on drinking and drive and drugged driving. "Anything that you take in your body that impairs your ability to operate that vehicle makes you an impaired driver.

