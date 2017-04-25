Trial begins for suspect in September fatal shooting

Calling the slaying "an execution in cold blood and in broad daylight," a prosecutor told a jury Monday in Lucas County Common Pleas Court that the state intended to prove Davonte Nicholson brazenly walked up to a car and shot the man behind the wheel. Davonte Nicholson, 21, walks into the Lucas County Common Pleas courtroom for the first day of his trial in the Sept.

