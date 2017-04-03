TPD demands west Toledo bar to close

TPD demands west Toledo bar to close

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

As of Monday night, police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at the Antidote Bar early Monday morning. This shooting at Antidote bar brings the number of major incidents to ten in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 2 Amirwin08 41
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
moneyv Mar '17 dud 3
Help please Mar '17 dud 2
Bought new car Feb '17 Sad Dad 1
News Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16) Feb '17 dcool 376
News KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08) Jan '17 Rachel 110
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,331 • Total comments across all topics: 280,059,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC