Toledoan, 44, guilty of 4 counts of rape, importuning
Antwine Gomez passed a polygraph test after being indicted in 2014 for a girl's rape, and the charges were dropped. But when he then wrote explicitly about the offenses in text and Facebook messages last year to the victim, now 16, he was re-indicted.
