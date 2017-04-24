Toledo woman wins contest to sing wit...

Toledo woman wins contest to sing with Brandi Carlile

Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

When doctors discovered that her stage 4 Lymphoma was never in remission like they thought, Kelly Kish decided she was going to put her heart and soul into winning a contest to sing on stage with popular artists Brandi Carlile. She submitted a video to Carlile as part of Carlile's "Cover Stories Contest".

