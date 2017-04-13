Toledo woman who misled investigators is found guilty

A Toledo woman charged with obstructing justice for misleading investigators about a homicide at Maumee Bay State Park last year pleaded no contest Wednesday and was found guilty of attempted obstructing justice, a first-degree misdemeanor. Jessica Cobian, 20, of the 6000 block of Red Oak Drive faces up to 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio near Stryker when she is sentenced May 17 by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gary Cook.

