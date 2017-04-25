Toledo woman charged with evading police
A Toledo woman is accused of running from police multiple times the past month, but she was caught over the weekend after a high-speed chase with an infant in the vehicle. Laquaysha L. Harden-Hudson, 21, of the 600 block of Evesham Avenue, is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
