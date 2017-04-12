Toledo to review lead-safe rules

Toledo to review lead-safe rules

12 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

City council will consider changes to Toledo's rental lead-safe ordinance to extend and stagger the compliance deadline, eliminate a required registry of names and addresses of affected tenants, and create a hardship extension program to help landlords be in compliance. Council members discussed the potential changes at a committee of the whole meeting Tuesday and are expected to vote on it next week.

