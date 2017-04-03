Toledo to host ECHL All-Star weekend in 2019

The announcement came at Saturday's Toledo Walleye game that Toledo will host the CCM/ECHL All-Star Weekend during the weekend of January 18 21, 2019. The four day event will feature a Fanfest in Hensville, the Walleye Winterfest Youth Hockey Tournament, the 5th Annual Winter Brewfest, the 12th ECHL Hall of Fame induction ceremony and the All-Star Classic and Skills Showcase.

