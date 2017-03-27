Toledo students will train pups for service, therapy work
Danielle Tscherne of Toledo, who has a master's degree in sociology and will finish a second master's in criminal justice this semester, is leading the organization of a new student group that will partner with Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence of Sylvania to raise and train puppies for service and therapy work. The puppies will live full time with group members for a year or more to grow up while being thoroughly socialized and trained in obedience and how to behave in public.
