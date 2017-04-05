Toledo renews cleanup effort
Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson launched the city's neighborhood cleanup campaign Tuesday starting with a central city area off North Detroit Avenue. "We are going to kick off what has been an annual event where we go into the neighborhoods to work with the neighbors about how we can make our neighborhood safe, clean, [and] more liveable," the mayor said during a morning news conference at 1609 N. Detroit.
Read more at Toledo Blade.
