Toledo readies for loss of famed Cher...

Toledo readies for loss of famed Cherokee

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A 2014 Jeep Cherokee is driven around Toledo, after company executives brought back the name to replace the second-generation Jeep Liberty in 2013. Jeep first put Cherokee badges on a sport utility vehicle in 1974 when it launched a new two-door version of the Wagoneer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... 10 hr Big Johnson 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Mar 26 Goran 40
gayyy (Jun '15) Mar 24 Dyl 5
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Mar 9 big johnson 16
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,619 • Total comments across all topics: 279,986,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC