Toledo planners OK gateways to Old South End
The Toledo Plan Commission voted Thursday to approve a master plan for the Old South End neighborhood that was developed over the past two years. The commission voted 3-0 to approve the plan that envisions a massive transformation for the neighborhood, now considered a Mexican and Latino cultural stronghold in Toledo but with historic Irish and German roots.
