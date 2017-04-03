Toledo man found guilty in 2016 fatal shooting

A Toledo man was found guilty today of a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Ronald Goodlow last year. Devontee Osley, 22, of the 100 block of Streicher Street, entered an Alford plea - not admitting guilt - to involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English.

