Toledo man found guilty in 2016 fatal shooting

1 hr ago

A Toledo man was found guilty today of a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Ronald Goodlow last year. Devontee Osley, 22, of the 100 block of Streicher Street, entered an Alford plea - not admitting guilt - to involuntary manslaughter and a firearm specification before Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Ian English.

