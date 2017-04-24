Toledo man charged in foot fetish incidents arrested in BG
A Toledo man who is charged following apparent foot fetish incidents was arraigned today in Bowling Green Municipal Court, where he is now facing similar charges. Joseph Jones, 29, of the 2500 block of Charlestown Avenue, is charged with assault, unlawful restraint, and menacing, misdemeanor offenses, according to Bowling Green police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC