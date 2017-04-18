Toledo man breaks into home, attempts to hit pregnant woman with vehicle
Police say a West Toledo man broke into a pregnant woman's home, and later attempting to hit her and her father with his vehicle. Dustin D. Matney, 28, of the 1700 block of Balkan Place, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, both first-degree felonies, and burglary, a second-degree felony.
