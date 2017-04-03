Toledo man arrested after allegedly attacking son with hatchet
According to court documents, Noel Eugene Dawson, 63, charged at his son with a hatchet at his home in the 400 block of Elder Drive. He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering property and failure to disclose personal information.
