Toledo man arrested after allegedly a...

Toledo man arrested after allegedly attacking son with hatchet

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WXIX-TV Cincinnati

According to court documents, Noel Eugene Dawson, 63, charged at his son with a hatchet at his home in the 400 block of Elder Drive. He was arrested and charged with assault, domestic violence, criminal damaging or endangering property and failure to disclose personal information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXIX-TV Cincinnati.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gayyy (Jun '15) Thu Rico strong 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Wed Senor pelucas 42
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Vote for Donald J. Trump Mar 16 giddy 2
moneyv Mar '17 dud 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,298 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC