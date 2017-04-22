Toledo man accused of foot fetish activity in B.G.
A Toledo man facing numerous charges stemming from an apparent foot fetish is now charged with similar offenses in Bowling Green. Bowling Green police issued misdemeanor warrants Thursday charging Joseph L. Jones, 29, of 2500 block of Charlestown Avenue with assault, unlawful restraint, and menacing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC