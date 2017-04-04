Toledo lawyer seeks municipal court judgeship
Mr. Anderson, 47, is running for the post of housing court judge, now held by Judge C. Allen McConnell, who is barred by age restrictions from seeking a new term. Mr. Anderson said he was law clerk and bailiff in housing court from 2007-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sun
|Amirwin08
|41
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar '17
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|dcool
|376
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC