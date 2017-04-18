Toledo Express adds roundtrip flights to Charlotte
"This new nonstop service to Charlotte provides Toledo and northwest Ohio with a multitude of new connecting flight options," Paul Toth, president and chief executive officer of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, said during a news conference in the airport terminal. "This service is a testament to the continued growth of the local economy and American's belief in this region."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC