Toledo council OKs amendment to lead law

Toledo council OKs amendment to lead law

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

A lead hazard sign is posted on a home on Putnam Street in Toledo. Toledo City Council has voted 10-1 to approve an amendment to the city's "lead-safe" rental property law that extends compliance deadlines, but keeps a controversial dust-wipe requirement for home inspections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar '17 Dcxxbh34 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,825 • Total comments across all topics: 280,398,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC