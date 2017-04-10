Toledo city crews starting to fix pothole problem areas
Road crews have only been able to temporarily fix all the potholes around the city because it was too cold to use the hot patch this winter. Now that the weather has warmed and the hot asphalt plant in the city are open, crews are now able to use the hot mix that adheres to the pothole much better than the cold mix used in the winter.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
