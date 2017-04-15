Teen charged with firing fatal shots into car
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with firing shots that killed a Maumee High School senior and wounded another youth during a Feb. 22 robbery in West Toledo. Andrew Foster-Martin, 17, was arrested Friday at his West Toledo home on murder and aggravated robbery charges, according to Toledo police, and was booked into the Lucas County Juvenile Justice Center.
