Susan G. Komen tackles breast health equity crisis for minority women

Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio is having two breast health and breast cancer education sessions to help close the health equity gap for minority women. The sessions are a part of a national initiative by Susan G. Komen to increase awareness, breast cancer screenings, and access to breast cancer and breast health care for African American women.

