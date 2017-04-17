Surveillance video shows brazen motor...

Surveillance video shows brazen motorcycle, ATV theft

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

The van was found at 942 Freeman Street in Toledo early Monday morning according to Lieutenant Robert Ring of Findlay. Employees of American Power Sports on Speedway Drive reported that a white 2011 Chevrolet Express company van, with a license plate of PEG7920, and multiple ATV's and motorcycle were stolen from the business around 5 a.m. Around 5:30 a.m. it was reported that a silver 2018 CargoMate enclosed box trailer had been stolen from the lot of Affordable U-Store-It on Marathon Way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar '17 Dcxxbh34 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,711 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC