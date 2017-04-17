Surveillance video shows brazen motorcycle, ATV theft
The van was found at 942 Freeman Street in Toledo early Monday morning according to Lieutenant Robert Ring of Findlay. Employees of American Power Sports on Speedway Drive reported that a white 2011 Chevrolet Express company van, with a license plate of PEG7920, and multiple ATV's and motorcycle were stolen from the business around 5 a.m. Around 5:30 a.m. it was reported that a silver 2018 CargoMate enclosed box trailer had been stolen from the lot of Affordable U-Store-It on Marathon Way.
