State bill may preempt Toledo lead ordinance
An amendment to the House Republicans' budget bill would give the state sole authority on lead abatement activities, which some lead-safe advocates see as an attempt to preempt Toledo's rental ordinance. The state budget amendment would give the Ohio Department of Health "sole and exclusive authority to compel, prohibit, license, or regulate lead abatement activities in Ohio, including the licensing of lead abatement professionals and excepting only those activities for which oversight has been delegated by the Revised Code to boards of health."
