South Toledo woman faces compelling prostitution charges
A South Toledo woman was arrested today after police say she allowed a runaway juvenile to use a hotel room, along with her cell phone in order to post ads offering sex acts for money. Officers with the Toledo Police Vice Unit were dispatched at approximately 4 a.m. to the Quality Inn Hotel, 445 E. Alexis Road, in North Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|19 hr
|Senor pelucas
|42
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mar 24
|Dyl
|5
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC