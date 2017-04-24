Some Toledo doctors already give medi...

Some Toledo doctors already give medical pot cards

Some Toledo doctors are already giving patients cards allowing them to purchase medical marijuana, and courses are popping up for Ohio physicians in this newly legal field. But formal rules to help doctors sail these uncharted waters are still months away.

