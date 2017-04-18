So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries gives out free Macarons
In celebration with Worldwide Macaron Day on Satuday, So Sweet Lebanese and French Pastries in west Toledo gave out more than 300 free Macarons. The free Macarons were given out in hopes of people giving a donation to support Women of Toledo, an organization to empower and encourage women.
