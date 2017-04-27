Sanderling nears end of his Toledo tenure
Maestro Stefan Sanderling steps on the platform to offer his penultimate concert with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra this weekend. Joining forces with the UMS Choral Union of the University of Michigan, he will conduct Beethoven's heroic Missa Solemnis .
