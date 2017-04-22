S. Toledoan arrested for marijuana crimes

Randolph Burley, 33, of the 1000 block of Shadow Lane, is charged with illegal manufacture of drugs or cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree; trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. Units from the Toledo Police Vice Narcotics Unit executed search warrants at three homes including Mr. Burley's and others in the 1300 block of East Broadway and in the 4000 block of Mayfield Drive.

