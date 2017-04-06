Romantic favorites on tap for symphony
Alain Trudel is l'Orchestre Symphonic de Laval and principal youth and family conductor of the National Arts Centre Orchestra. The Toledo Symphony tackles romantic favorites this weekend as it welcomes violinist Augustin Hadelich center stage with Alain Trudel on the conductor's platform.
