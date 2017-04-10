Robert Easter Jr. to defend title in downtown Toledo this summer
Robert Easter Jr. will return to the ring in downtown Toledo on June 30 to defend his IBF Lightweight Title. He will face mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
