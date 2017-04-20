Ramey pleads not guilty to killing ex-girlfriend

An East Toledo man charged with killing his former girlfriend entered not guilty pleas at his arraignment today in Fulton County Common Pleas Court. James C. Ramey, 27, of the 300 block of Fassett Street is charged with 22 felony counts, including two counts of aggravated murder that carry death-penalty specifications for the March 14 shooting death of Amanda Mangas, 23, at her home in Delta.

