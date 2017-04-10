Program helps raise awareness on water quality in Toledo
"Once we launch our social media campaign, we'll really be able to get out there to the general public," said Kari Gerwin of TMACOG. "And we're also working really closely with local jurisdictions, who are all partners on this campaign to actually reach out to schools and reach out to their communities."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|18 hr
|Anon
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 8
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC