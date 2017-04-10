Program helps raise awareness on wate...

Program helps raise awareness on water quality in Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

"Once we launch our social media campaign, we'll really be able to get out there to the general public," said Kari Gerwin of TMACOG. "And we're also working really closely with local jurisdictions, who are all partners on this campaign to actually reach out to schools and reach out to their communities."

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) 18 hr Anon 17
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 8 Amirwin08 43
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 280,237,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC