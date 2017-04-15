'Pot Hole Killer' may get tryout in Toledo

Toledo City Council next week is expected to consider a $102,000 contract with Patch Management, Inc., of Fairless Hills, Pa., to use its so-called "Pot Hole Killer" system for six months. The Pothole Killer will blast asphalt mix into the city's most treacherous craters - replacing, for at least some potholes, the typical worker-with-a-shovel method.

