Police seek South Toledo man accused in 2 robberies
Yasir Ali, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and robbery, a second-degree felony. On April 1, Ali was at a co-worker's house in the 600 block of Fassett Street in East Toledo and while the co-worker played a video game, Ali stood up and punched him, then took $240 in cash and fled the house, according to a complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC