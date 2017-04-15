Police seek South Toledo man accused in 2 robberies

Yasir Ali, 23, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and robbery, a second-degree felony. On April 1, Ali was at a co-worker's house in the 600 block of Fassett Street in East Toledo and while the co-worker played a video game, Ali stood up and punched him, then took $240 in cash and fled the house, according to a complaint filed in Toledo Municipal Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.