Police identify pedestrian fatally struck in South Toledo
Michael A. Morris, 58, of the 200 block of Wasaon St. suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Toledo Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 2
|Amirwin08
|41
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
|Help please
|Mar '17
|dud
|2
|Bought new car
|Feb '17
|Sad Dad
|1
|Islam shares long tradition in Toledo area (Jun '16)
|Feb '17
|dcool
|376
|KOB-TV Announces New Chief Meteorologist (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|110
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC