Plan commissioner now works for Toledo
The lone Toledo plan commission member who supported a controversial rezoning to allow a new Kroger store in West Toledo now has a consulting job with the city. Two other commissioners who opposed the Kroger plan, meanwhile, are no longer on the mayorally appointed board after one was denied reappointment and the other said he was pushed off because of his vote.
