Parker Steel Moves Into New Headquarters

Parker Steel's new headquarters in Maumee, OH offers their employees and customers a bright and airy work and meeting space with rustic beams and wooded views. Parker Steel Company , a supplier of metric-sized metals in North America, has moved their headquarters from the original location on Monroe Street in Toledo, OH to 1625 Indian Wood Circle, Maumee, OH.

