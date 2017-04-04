North Toledo man accused of break-in,...

North Toledo man accused of break-in, rape in Springfield Twp.

A North Toledo man is accused of breaking into a Springfield Township woman's home last month and raping her. Deonte L. Thomas, 28, of the 900 block of Peck Street, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony, felonious assault, a second-degree felony, and aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony.

