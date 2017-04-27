New owner plans to carry on legacy at Culture Clash
The legacy of the late Pat O'Connor, owner of Culture Clash Records, will be carried on when Tim Friedman takes over next month. The late Pat O'Connor's music legacy will continue when the store he founded, Culture Clash Records, gets a new owner in early May. "After Pat died, I knew the store could sustain itself and I didn't want to close it," said Mr. O'Connor's wife, Marcia.
