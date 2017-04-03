New downtown restaurant announced At EPIC birthday bash
"I just feel like it's really important to cultivate young business environment here in Toledo," said Frank Viviano, third generation florist at Bartz Viviano. "I want to find a way to maintain the talent that's growing up here."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|10 hr
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC