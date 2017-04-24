Navy vet, 83, saves closing children's museum exhibit
The popular Glazer Children's Museum exhibit was about to be closed two to three months for a repair job estimated at $100,000 or more - a lot of money for a nonprofit with an annual budget of $2.8 million. Some 60,000 visitors would miss a chance to frolic in the waters of the kiddy-style Port Tampa Bay mockup.
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|7 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
