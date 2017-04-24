Navy vet, 83, saves closing children'...

Navy vet, 83, saves closing children's museum exhibit

The popular Glazer Children's Museum exhibit was about to be closed two to three months for a repair job estimated at $100,000 or more - a lot of money for a nonprofit with an annual budget of $2.8 million. Some 60,000 visitors would miss a chance to frolic in the waters of the kiddy-style Port Tampa Bay mockup.

