Mother charged after child found with cocaine in her system
An East Toledo woman is accused of child endangering after her 4-year-old daughter was found to have cocaine in her system, officials said. Michelle L. Nutter, also known as Michelle Merritt, 34, of the 1200 block of Greenwood Avenue is charged with endangering children, a third-degree felony.
