Monthly Art Loops returns to the Glass City
The University of Toledo Art School graduate makes her bracelets, necklaces and rings out of copper, brass and sterling silver. "It gives people a chance to get to know us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar '17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC