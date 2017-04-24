Ministers charged with child sex crim...

Ministers charged with child sex crimes indicted on additional charges

The two Toledo ministers already facing child sex charges were indicted on new charges of sex trafficking of minors and child pornography. Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, were originally arrested in early April on several charges of sex crimes against a 14-year-old victim.

