Ministers charged with child sex crimes indicted on additional charges
The two Toledo ministers already facing child sex charges were indicted on new charges of sex trafficking of minors and child pornography. Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, were originally arrested in early April on several charges of sex crimes against a 14-year-old victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany Allen
|22 hr
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC